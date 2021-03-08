There are no contested races in Edgartown for the upcoming April town election.

Edgartown selectman Arthur Smadbeck is seeking a 10th term on the town’s highest elected board.

Sean Murphy, who was elected as town moderator in 2018, taking the reins from longtime moderator Phillip J. Norton, is seeking a second three-year term.

Incumbent Chris Scott is seeking a three-year term on the board of assessors, Christopher Edwards and Candace Nichols are seeking two open seats on the board of health, Melissa Kuehne is seeking reelection for a three-year term as town collector, Richard Kelly is running for a three-year term on the parks commission, Walter Alexander Morrison is running for a three-year term on the wastewater treatment commission, and Scott Ellis is seeking a three-year term as constable. Michael Jon McCourt is seeking another five-year term on the planning board

Robert Coad, Nedine Cunningham, and Paul J. Pertile are seeking three spots on the financial advisory committee for three- year terms. Steve Ewing is seeking a one-year term on the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank commission.

There are two open seats on the library board of trustees, but only one person, Julie L. Lively is on the ballot.

There is an open seat on the water commission for a three-year term.

The annual town election will take place on April 15.