Court Report: March 4 – 8, 2021

March 4, 2021

Brian O’Gorman, Chilmark; DOB 1/3/59, miscellaneous municipal ordinance/bylaw violation: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Brian O’Gorman, Chilmark; DOB 1/3/59, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration, number plate violation to conceal identity, uninsured motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.

March 5, 2021

Donald F. O’Shaughnessy, Edgartown; DOB 3/20/64, leaving the scene of personal injury, leaving the scene of property damage, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

March 8, 2021

Alexandra Wojnowski, Tisbury; DOB 7/27/70, threat to commit a crime, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace: continued to pretrial conference.