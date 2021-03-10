Wicked wind, lovely breeze

By Nancy Langman

The wind whips

And twists and swirls

Bending trees

And scaring squirrels

Its vicious sound

Keeps all awake

Boats in dock

So much at stake

It knows no grace

Respects no trees

But over time

Becomes just a breeze

Nancy Langman is a psychiatric nurse practitioner who works part-time for the Center for Living as a Dementia Family Specialist. She lives in Vineyard Haven with her husband, two indoor cats and a few strays under the shed. She serves on numerous boards on-Island.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.