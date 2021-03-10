Wicked wind, lovely breeze
By Nancy Langman
The wind whips
And twists and swirls
Bending trees
And scaring squirrels
Its vicious sound
Keeps all awake
Boats in dock
So much at stake
It knows no grace
Respects no trees
But over time
Becomes just a breeze
Nancy Langman is a psychiatric nurse practitioner who works part-time for the Center for Living as a Dementia Family Specialist. She lives in Vineyard Haven with her husband, two indoor cats and a few strays under the shed. She serves on numerous boards on-Island.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.