Rodolfo Lugo Jewels U.S.A. opens in Vineyard Haven

Rodolfo Lugo Jewels U.S.A. specializes in custom-made, one-of-a-kind designer jewelry including earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and rings of different shapes, metal types, stones, and curated jewelry. The brand offers jewelry from multiple designers, including Jessica Lugo’s son’s artistic creations. According to a press release, the jeweler has created a unique multi-use mask holder, a must see, and many more unusually styled trendy jewels.

“We are honored to bring beautiful and one-of-a-kind designs to the United States market, and can’t think of a more special place than Martha’s Vineyard to launch our presence here. We hope our designs inspire and delight new customers,” Jessica Lugo, general manager of Rodolfo Lugo Jewels U.S.A., says in the release.

The Rodolfo Lugo Jewels U.S.A. showroom is located at 31 Beach Road in Vineyard Haven and is open by appointment only, Monday through Friday, from 12 to 5 pm. Customers can call or text the store at 774-563-3505 to make an appointment. The showroom has a maximum capacity of two shoppers to maintain safe social distancing. Additionally, shoppers can make purchases online at rodolfolugojewelsusa.com.