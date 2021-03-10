Shorter will be missed

To the Editor:

Joining many expressing sorrow at the recent loss of longtime Vineyarder Vera Shorter, as we near town elections, I want to share an anecdote about this fine lady. Annually the M.V. League of Women Voters mails a springtime letter to a number of active Vineyarders. As the League member who sends written thanks to those responding, I can report that for many years Vera Shorter was among the first to respond to this appeal. She was indeed an exemplary citizen.

Leigh Smith 

Vineyard Haven

