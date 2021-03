Welcome the spring season with a delightful presentation about flowering trees from Polly Hill Arboretum. Executive director Tim Boland explores the diversity and history of witch hazels, which are known for their willowy and fragrant blooms. Discover the best varieties of these trees for your garden, tips on caring for them, and places to see them. To register for this virtual talk on Wednesday, March 24, at 5 pm, visit pollyhillarboretum.org.