Real Estate Transactions: March 8 – 12, 2021

Edgartown

March 8, 10 Majors Cove LLC, sold 10 Majors Cove Lane to Charles P. Davis and Sara Lynn Johnson-Davis for $1,860,000.

March 11, Pacific Premier Bank, Successor-In-Interest to Pensco Trust Co. LLC as Custodian FBO Townsend Morey III IRA, sold 112 Peases Point Way South to ETOWN LLC for $2,712,500.

March 12, Richard M. Ezequelle and Marcia K. Ezequelle, trustees of the Marcia K. Ezequelle Living Trust and Richard M. Ezequelle Living Trust, sold 30 Litchfield Road to AKTI ELIA LLC for $3,425,000.

Oak Bluffs

March 9, Loretta Joelle Wolozin, trustee of the Wolozin Realty Trust, sold 48 Prospect Ave. to Steve Graham, Andrew Graham, and Sonia Graham for $750,000.

March 11, Thomas R. Fitzpatrick sold 108 Pond View Drive to Brandon Wingo for $637,000.

Tisbury

March 9, Martha M. Yukevich sold 57 Christmas Hill Lane to Alexis L. Holden for $1,311,375.

March 11, Patricia G. Rogers sold 41 Rogers Farm Road to Patricia G. Rogers and Nancy E. Rogers, trustees of the Patricia G. Rogers Revocable Trust of 2014, for $1.00.

March 12, Charles L. Wardell sold 18 Walker Way to Nicholas Sayer and Nevena Sawyer for $747,500.

West Tisbury

March 12, Leonard G. Meggs sold 105 Otis Bassett Road to Maribeth Macaisa for $725,000.