Singer with ties to Vineyard makes American Idol

Colin Jamieson, a Boxford resident who spent time singing on the Vineyard at The Atlantic, is going to Hollywood with American Idol. Jamieson also performed at weddings on the Island with The Sultans.

Jamieson, 22, got a “yes” from Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, despite a “breathiness” version of Billie Eilish’s “Six Feet Under.”

American Idol asked Times freelance photographer Jeremy Driesen, who shoots a lot of musicians on the Island, to license a photo of Jamieson for the show. Driesen took the photograph during the 2019 Taste of the Vineyard in Edgartown.

Jamieson could not immediately be reached for comment through a publicist.

The show’s next episode airs on ABC Sunday at 8 pm.