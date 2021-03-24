Edgartown: Featherstone videos

Happy Spring! We made it. Flowers are beginning to bloom, birds are singing, the sun is shining, and we’ve actually hit 50 degrees or more, at least for a little while. I was actually overdressed the other day when I walked the beach with the dog, and then on my run I had to remove some layers. This is exciting news, as I find it terribly challenging to run in 18 layers of clothing in the wind and cold. This is the first time ever I’ve actually run outside through the winter. I’m really looking forward to running in warmer temperatures and even told my running partner that I won’t complain when it gets really hot (though I also won’t run at noon in the middle of summer). Yay for spring. Has anyone heard pinkletinks yet?

Do you use Facebook or other social media accounts? My social media of choice is generally Facebook and every day it brings up your memories for that day; things you’ve posted on this day in the past. I tell you, it is some weird reading posts from last year at this time. We still didn’t know quite what we were in for with COVID and the jokes and posts were lighthearted and humorous. And we all had a newfound respect for grocery and service workers, custodians, health care workers, EMS staff, and everyone else on the front lines when folks were staying home to flatten the curve. Remarkable how quickly many of us have lost that awareness. Please remember those who kept the world running when we went into lockdown, and thank them heartily for their efforts over the last year.

As things begin to shift to full-time, in-person learning at the Edgartown School, they are making some changes to pick up and drop off arrangements. As of this past Tuesday, sixth grade students will be dropped off and picked up from the side parking lot. If you have a sixth grade student and a younger student then you will continue to go to the front door as usual.

It’s Citizen Science time again at Felix Neck. On April 7, train to become a volunteer in Horseshoe Crab Surveying to help Felix Neck monitor Island horseshoe crab populations. Returning volunteers welcome. For further information and registration, please call Felix Neck 508-627-4850. I should really sign up for this. I always want to cry when I see horseshoe crabs washed up on the beach. They are such amazing and prehistoric-looking creatures.

Did you know that you can still sign up for classes at Featherstone Center for the Arts? They offer online courses as well as some in-person things. I watched a fun video the other day about making Sculpey clay unicorns. They have some short videos for free and others that you pay and register for. Check them out at featherstoneart.org.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Dwight Kaeka on March 23, Derek Chrebet on March 24, and Ruth Nichols on March 27.

Do you like bowling, pizza, and cute puppies? If so, Bowl for Paws is the fundraising event for you. On April 11, Happy Tails M.V. Pet Sitting and Sandy Paws Rescue are hosting the Bowl for Paws fundraiser at the Barn Bowl & Bistro. The cost is $50 per person and includes bowling, pizza, and soft drinks. There is also a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds go towards rescuing and helping our homeless furry friends. There are two sessions: 11:30 am until 1 pm and 1:30 pm until 3 pm. My own Foster McGee is a Sandy Paws rescue dog and I’m so grateful that he rescued me.

It’s official. The letter has gone out to Edgartown School families so I can share the news here as well. All grades will begin in-person learning five days a week, beginning on April 5. So grades fifth through eighth will be adding Mondays to their schedule and kindergarten through four will add Fridays to their schedule. Students who have been remote and wish to remain remote will be able to do so until the end of this school year. We won’t be back to “normal” but we’ll be a little closer. Baby steps.

That’s all the news I’ve got for now. I hope many of you have been able to get your vaccines. As of Monday, individuals aged 60 and over, workers in transit, grocery stores, utility, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works, and public health workers are eligible. You can sign up through the M.V. Hospital website. Have a great week. Wear your mask, wash your hands, and practice social distancing. Be safe. We’re still all in this together.

