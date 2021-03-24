Poet’s Corner

her realm

By Michael Oliveira

she sees the ghosts

of grey cats

from the corners

of her eyes;

her former

present and

future selves

met

on a stairwell

in the not so

distant past;

the trinity

completed;

she yearns for

one not yet born

I stand at

the curb as

her parade

goes by

Michael Oliveira has lived and worked on Martha’s Vineyard for decades. He currently lives in East Falmouth.

