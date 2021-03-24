Poet’s Corner

The Martha's Vineyard Times
her realm
By Michael Oliveira

she sees the ghosts
of grey cats
from the corners
of her eyes;
her former
present and
future selves
met
on a stairwell
in the not so
distant past;
the trinity
completed;
she yearns for
one not yet born

I stand at
the curb as
her parade
goes by

Michael Oliveira has lived and worked on Martha’s Vineyard for decades. He currently lives in East Falmouth.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.

 

