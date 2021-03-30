Jamieson advances to top 24 on ‘American Idol’

Colin Jamieson, the Bay State singer with ties to Martha’s Vineyard, has made it to the top 24 of this season of “American Idol.”

Jamieson wowed the judges in the Showstopper round with his performance Sunday of “Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down” by Fallout Boy. The performance got judge Katy Perry out of her seat to dance along.

“You took a big risk last night,” Perry told Jamieson as he awaited his fate. “Before that you were playing it pretty safe.”

Jamieson was profiled before getting the news that he advanced and talked about his early career in a boy band called Kik-It, saying he was in the band for “about five years” and called it a “blast.” During the segment, photos of Jamieson flashed on the screen, including his appearance at Taste of the Vineyard photographed by Jeremy Driesen.

“Before last night you weren’t on everybody’s radar. We fought over you, we did,” Perry said, leaving a dramatic pause. “You won.”

“He’s got a sweet disposition about him,” Idol judge Luke Bryan said.

In an interview with host Ryan Seacrest, Jamieson said, “I’m just excited to keep rocking. I showed them a taste of what I’m capable of doing. Now I’m just going to keep hitting that home run.”

The show continues on ABC Sunday, April 4, at 8 pm.