Court Report: March 15 – 29, 2021

March 15, 2021

Christopher Buehler, Edgartown; DOB 11/27/68, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

March 16, 2021

Adison Ribeiro, West Tisbury; DOB 5/4/80, assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a second charge of assault and battery and malicious destruction of property under $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

March 22, 2021

Olivia M. Pate, Barre, Vt.; DOB 5/17/99, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

March 29, 2021

Michael Glavin, Aquinnah; DOB 12/3/85, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.

Mark R. Hallee, Manchester, N.H.; DOB 10/1/82, possession of large capacity firearm, a second charge of possession of large capacity firearm, improper storage of large capacity firearm and possession of ammunition without FID card: continued to pretrial conference.