Neal Stiller, a broker with Cronig’s Real Estate, recently completed his 500th sales transaction on Martha’s Vineyard. What makes this achievement extra special is that the property sold just happens to be on Cronig Avenue in Vineyard Haven, which was named by Stiller’s great-uncle, Henry Cronig, who founded the real estate agency in 1917. Henry’s nephew, Carlyle Cronig, eventually took over and ran the company for several decades, and Stiller joined the family business in the early 1980s.