Real Estate Transactions: March 21 – 26, 2021

Edgartown

March 23, Roy M. Hayes sold 16 Meshacket Road to Michael Fuller for $1,840,000.

March 23, Gregory Blaine and Tam Blaine sold 35 Watcha Path to Millers Unlimited Properties LLC for $2,400,000.

March 25, Pamela Kohlberg, trustee of Jobs Neck Trust, and Jennifer Magnone, trustee of Auction Realty Trust, sold 2 Swan Neck Road to John Finn and Sarah Finn for $1,050,000.

March 25, Bradford J. Collins and Bonnie J. Collins sold 20 Majors Cove Lane to Michelle Shell for $899,000.

Oak Bluffs

March 25, Benjamin C. Stafford sold 81 Pond View Drive to Carl Hixson and Allison Hixson for $825,000.

March 26, Angelique Shanks, Mashayla Dawn, and Preonah Dawn sold 17 New York Ave. to Robert S. Albert for $400,000.

Tisbury

March 22, Molly Hargy and Judith Hathaway sold 112 Spring St. to Jonathan Jaffe for $725,000.

March 22, Java Emporium LLC sold 80 Main St. to Fish MV LLC for $1,550,000.

March 23, Robert M. Nichols and David A. Nichols sold 84 Lake St. to Lake Street Cottage LLC for $565,000.

March 24, Lawrence D. Sylvia, Jeffrey B. Sylvia, Timothy L. Sylvia, and Gary M. Sylvia sold 285 Edgartown Road to Pierre Boursiquot and C. Regine Boursiquot for $565,400.

March 24, Michael A. Jampel, trustee of Channing Realty Trust, sold a portion of 275 South Farm Road to Matthew Stedman and Zachary Stedman, trustees of Blue Water Trust, for $900,000.

West Tisbury

March 25, Theodore R. Powell and James R. Powell, trustees of Rosalie H. Powell Trust, sold 49 Old Courthouse Road to Java Emporium LLC for $1,300,000.