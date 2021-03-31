SSA accepts entries for calendar contest

The Steamship Authority (SSA) is accepting entries for its sixth annual “Sail into Imagination” art contest for students in grades K‐12 living on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket, and in Fairhaven and New Bedford.

Thirteen prize winners will be selected. The winning artwork will be featured in a 2022 Steamship Authority calendar, and will be displayed on the SSA’s website and select ferries. Gift cards for Steamship Authority passenger travel will also be awarded to the 13 student winners.

“By tapping into the imaginations of local student artists and encouraging them to share their vision of traveling aboard our ferries, we have a wonderful opportunity to showcase these artistic interpretations inspired by growing up by the sea,” Kimberlee McHugh, director of marketing for the SSA, said in a press release.

Students are invited to submit entries through the mail or by dropping their submissions at Steamship Authority terminals no later than June 1, 2021. Entries submitted by mail may be directed to the SSA’s Marketing Department, 509 Falmouth Road, Suite 1C, Mashpee, MA 02649. Winners will be announced on the Steamship Authority’s website in late June.

For official contest rules, visit steamshipauthority.com/sailintoimagination.