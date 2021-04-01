Steven J. Maida died unexpectedly on March 27, 2021. He was 57 years old.

Steven was the son of Margaret Maida of Chilmark and the late, Charles Maida Sr.

He was born and raised on Martha’s Vineyard. He graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in San Francisco. His joy of cooking started as a teenager working at the Homeport Restaurant in Menemsha. Over the course of his life, he worked in a variety of restaurants on Martha’s Vineyard as well as in California, Florida and Nevada.

No matter where Steven’s life took him, he always stayed in touch with the many friends he collected across the country. He was a fun and true friend to many.

Steven is survived by his mother Margaret Maida; his brothers Charles, Norman, and Jeffrey Maida; his sister Linda Coutinho (Robert); nieces and nephews, Chelsea, Madeline, Zachary, and Cody; and his faithful dog, Blazer.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 6, at 2 pm at Abel’s Hill Cemetery. Family and friends welcome, social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Good Shepherd Parish Community Supper, PO Box 1058, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568 or the Vineyard House, PO Box 4599, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.