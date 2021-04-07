Court Report: March 29 – April 2, 2021

March 29, 2021

Nataly Gomes, Oak Bluffs; DOB 12/15/87, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, failure to slow: continued to pretrial conference.

Robert G. McLaughlin, Oak Bluffs; DOB 12/18/97, assault and battery on a family/household member, strangulation or suffocation, intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: continued to pretrial conference.

April 1, 2021

Alberto E. Brito, Mendon; DOB 9/3/81, assault and battery on a family/household member, assault and battery on a pregnant victim, assault and battery, strangulation or suffocation: continued to pretrial conference.

Ryan J. Fahey, West Falmouth; DOB 4/24/91, assault to rape: continued to pretrial conference.

Marylyn J. Hodges-Lewis, Oak Bluffs; DOB 8/12/54, uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed upon the request of the commonwealth; operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; license not in possession: not responsible.

April 2, 2021

Ryan I. Camacho, Westport; DOB 4/19/2001, malicious destruction of property over $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Paulo H. Kinaki, Edgartown; DOB 6/27/97, assault and battery on a family/household member, defacing property: continued to pretrial conference.