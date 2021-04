Jasper James Toole

Jennifer Toole and Taylor Toole in Arlington, MA, formerly of Oak Bluffs, announce the birth of a son, Jasper James Toole, on March 27, 2021, at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, MA. Jasper weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and joined big sister Charlie at home.

Jack Philip Morgan

Lauren Morgan and Nate Morgan of Chilmark, announce the birth of a son, Jack Philip Morgan, on April 12, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Jack weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.