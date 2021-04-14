Real Estate Transactions: April 5 – 9, 2021

Chilmark

April 8, Lauren Lee Stone and Paul Stone, trustees of Old Farm Stone Realty Trust, sold 25 Old Farm Road to Hallett Lane LLC for $790,000.

Edgartown

April 7, James R. Walpole and Stuart Walpole, trustees of Charlotte Walpole Realty Trust, sold 254 Upper Main St. to Mister Harry LLC for $1,025,000.

April 7, Amy M. Holbrook, John G. Holbrook, and Megan W. Holbrook sold 8 Old Wintucket Way to Ralph Santana and Shellene Santata for $1,225,000.

April 9, Jonathan Bruce Eliot and Inga Koeppe sold 24 Louis Field Road to Matthew Regan and Gretchen Regan for $1,678,334.

Oak Bluffs

April 9, Jorden W. Temple sold a lot on Beach Road to Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $31,900.

Tisbury

April 7, John Moore Jr., trustee of Stephan W. Moore D4A Trust, sold 38 Canterbury Lane to Marquissuel M. Guimaraes for $865,000.

April 9, Mark D. Mariner and Marcia B. Mariner sold 52 Andrews Road to Isabel C. Restrepo for $815,000.

West Tisbury

April 7, Gerald L. Deblois individually and William A. Lowell, trustee of Homer Watcha Trust sold 120 and 139 Little Homer’s Pond Road to Sensea LLC for $8,537,500.