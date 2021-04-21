Eli Thomas Cotterill
Grace Guck and Joshua Cotterill of Oak Bluffs, announce the birth of a son, Eli Thomas Cotterill, on April 13, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Eli weighed 9 pounds, 2.6 ounces.
