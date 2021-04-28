Court Report: April 9 – 16, 2021

April 9, 2021

William Croke III, Edgartown; DOB 5/29/66, OUI-liquor or 08%, second offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage: continued to pretrial conference.

April 16, 2021

Lauren Beford, Oak Bluffs; DOB 9/12/85, OUI-liquor or .08%, leaving the scene of personal injury, negligent operation of motor vehicle, improper operating of motor vehicle, failure to drive in the right lane: continued to pretrial conference.

Jocelyn H. Brown, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/9/91, OUI-liquor or .08%, leaving the scene of property damage, marked lanes violation and negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Christian M. Decavalho, Oak Bluffs; DOB 4/15/93, marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, OUI-liquor or .08%, speeding in violation of special regulation, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Ryan C. Fisher, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/12/94, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.

Darren L. Mancha, Edgartown; DOB 1/7/88, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

David Lee Millen, Edgartown; DOB 11/6/93, assault and battery on a family/household member, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

Connor J. Redmond, Darien, Conn.; DOB 6/21/2001, shoplifting by concealing merchandise: continued to pretrial conference.

Cleiton D. Rosa, West Tisbury; DOB 1/7/01, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon the payment of $100 court cost; speed exceeding posted limit: not responsible.

Andrew T. Sherman, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/8/88, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.