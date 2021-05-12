Poet’s Corner

Summer
By Joan Noëldechen
The island of memory
When you and I played in the surf
May have been long ago.
You changed my life in Vineyard Haven.
I learned from your life
How to be tolerant and kind to others.
God touched you in a way
That was miraculous.
Disability is not in our vocabulary.
Victory is our mantra.
Joan Noëldechen is a photographer and writer. A former resident of West Tisbury who worked for Vineyard Employment Opportunities, she now lives in Florida.
