Poet’s Corner

Summer

By Joan Noëldechen

The island of memory

When you and I played in the surf

May have been long ago.

You changed my life in Vineyard Haven.

I learned from your life

How to be tolerant and kind to others.

God touched you in a way

That was miraculous.

Disability is not in our vocabulary.

Victory is our mantra.

Joan Noëldechen is a photographer and writer. A former resident of West Tisbury who worked for Vineyard Employment Opportunities, she now lives in Florida.

