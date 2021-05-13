Airport commission meets briefly unmasked

The Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission became the first board on the Island to meet in person without masks on Thursday.

Citing new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the commissioners — who say they are all vaccinated — said the masks were not needed.

The Times reached out to Maura Valley, spokesperson for the Island boards of health, who responded with the state order, which still requires masks indoors.

“Face coverings are required at all times when indoors and in a public location,” the state regulations state.

Valley referred the email with a screenshot of the commissioners to Omar Johnson, the West Tisbury health agent. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

After mentioning Valley’s email in the chat of the Zoom meeting, commissioners first explained why they were meeting without masks. Told the state order had not been lifted, they donned their masks and continued the meeting.