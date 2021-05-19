Aquinnah: Seaweed art gallery

Well, I didn’t jump into the ocean on New Year’s Day, and I haven’t been swimming through the winter, but I did just go in for the first time this past weekend. It was cold, I mean very cold, but also invigorating and more than that it felt nice to float and be held by the water. The feeling stayed with me throughout the day too. It put me in such a good mood, I’m thinking I might do it again today.

The library book group meets this Thursday, May 20, at 3 pm to discuss Brit Bennett’s “The Mothers.” This is such a good book, even if you do not want to discuss it in a group, I encourage you to read it. To join the book group email aq_mail@clamsnet.org. This Saturday, there will be a virtual Botanical Watercolor Workshop at 11 am. This workshop is for all ages and abilities. Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register and arrange pick up of supplies.

If you are looking to support a great organization that really rose to the occasion during the pandemic, the Chilmark Preschool is hosting a raffle for their spring fundraiser. The preschool is the only preschool serving Chilmark and Aquinnah. They stayed open at the height of the pandemic and expanded their programming this fall to help with increased demand. They have great items to raffle off, including a Grey Barn Farm cheese tasting, Chilmark General Store “Fill a Tote,” Morrice Florist gift box, Katama lobster dinner for two, and other wonderful treats. Go to chilmarkpreschool.com/spring-fundraiser to purchase tickets or to donate.

There is a kids’ clothing drive happening for Cradles to Crayons, sponsored by Project 351. They are in need of kids’ clothing ranging in size from youth small to youth extra-large, all clothes can be gently used except pajamas and socks must be new, and they are not accepting diapers. The drop box is in front of the West Tisbury School from now until May 21.

Kate Taylor’s new album, “Why Wait?” will be out this summer but you can pre-order it at katetaylor.com. She has also signed a distribution deal with Compass Records based in Nashville. Such good news Kate, I can’t wait to hear it.

Pathways ARTS is extending its Tuesday open writing and poetry series evenings in May (via Zoom) for anyone who would like to participate. You can read from your work or just listen. Go to pathwaysmv.org for the Zoom link, the meeting is open at 6:30 pm and the readings are 7 to 9 pm.

Abby Bender, Lisa Gross, and Jesse Jason will perform “ThRough” an immersive dance theatre piece this weekend and next. This will be a live performance. Tickets are limited so reserve your spot now at eventcreate.com/e/through. Live performances will be May 21 through 23, and May 28 through 31 at 8 pm.

Corinna and Ken Kaufman’s Seaweed Art Gallery is open at 2 Mariner’s View Lane from 11 am to 5 pm on weekends or by appointment. They will be hosting a drop-in seaweed art workshop in June and July. Classes are an hour long and you will make a piece of art and Corinna will complete it by drying and pressing it, then will ship it to you. Classes will be held on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 am and on Thursdays from 3 to 4 pm, June 1 through July 15. Classes are $67 each, which includes the price of materials and shipping, register at 415-887-8456. Ken and Corinna are also available for private classes for individuals or groups.

Congratulations to Fynn Monahan who will be attending UMass Boston in the fall. Fynn got into their honors program and will be studying computer science. Happy birthday to Janis Vogel who celebrates on Tuesday, May 25. Janis and her partner, Ivo, and their adorable daughter, Zima, have been staying with Janis’ parents, Chip and Diotima, since the start of the pandemic. I saw Diotima over the weekend and she loves having them here. She gets to spend a lot of time with her granddaughter, and it seems like it is working out well for everyone. Happy Birthday to our wonderful head librarian, Rosa Parker, who celebrates on Wednesday.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Molly Purves, mlpurves@yahoo.com.