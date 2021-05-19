Lobster rolls at Grace Church are back

A summer weekend tradition continues as Grace Church in Vineyard Haven begins serving its awardwinning lobster rolls this Friday, May 21.

Lobster rolls will be available for purchase by ordering online through the church’s website (graceepiscopalmv.org) or the app (m.appbuild.io/adventca). A limited number of phone orders will be possible on Thursday mornings by calling 508-693-0322. The lobster rolls are available for pickup from 3 to 7 pm on Fridays at the church on Woodlawn Ave. According to a press release from the church, the menu offers lobster containers with rolls on the side, chips, chowder, hot dogs, and an assortment of pies.

However, because of this year’s reduced areas of the ocean where lobstering is permitted and the restrictions on catching them, the release says, the church has had to raise the price to $25 per roll, which includes a bag of chips. Funds from the sale of the lobster rolls benefit the church’s ongoing mission and ministries every year.

For lobster roll updates, visit the church’s Facebook page at facebook.com/gracechurchlobsterrolls.