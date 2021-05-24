Voters did the right thing

To the Editors:

I am writing to thank the West Tisbury voters for passing, with a bit more than the required two-thirds majority, the warrant article that designates the town-owned parcel of land at 401 State Road for affordable housing.

Last week’s town meeting was truly the very best of democracy.

Moderator Dan Waters ensured that all voices were heard — pro and con, respectfully. And they were heard for almost 45 minutes. The crowd, well over 200 people when the meeting began, included many West Tisbury residents who rarely if ever attend town meetings. And there often was applause.

And then we voted — 153 in favor, versus 57 opposed.

Now the work begins to design the development — many decisions will be informed by public input through the affordable housing committee and select board meetings.

Thank you, West Tisbury.

Susan Silk

West Tisbury

Silk is a member at large of the affordable housing committee. –Ed.