Voters approve two questions

Voters in Edgartown approved two ballot questions Tuesday in an election that was otherwise lacking in competitive races.

The first ballot question for $2.8 million for the Memorial Wharf restoration project through a Proposition 2½ debt exclusion was passed by voters 297-30. The project will replace the wharf with a new one of similar design and is partially paid for through a grant.

The estimated increase of the tax rate would be 3 cents per $1,000 valuation. The town’s current tax rate is $3.28. The average single-family residence worth $1.6 million would pay an additional $50.73.

In a vote of 248-82, voters agreed the town’s tax collector should be appointed instead of elected.

Voters approved both the Memorial Wharf project and the change to the tax collector’s position at town meeting, as well.

Following the death of longtime Edgartown town moderator Sean Murphy last month, his name remained on the ballot, but the election will be decided by write-in, of which there were 203 votes (47 people still voted for Murphy).

Robert Coad was elected to the finance advisory committee. Coad received 254 votes, Paul Pertile received 250, and Nedine Cunningham received 243.

The other election results are as follows:

Select board

Arthur Smadbeck, 268 votes, 8 write-ins

Board of assessors

Christopher Scott, 288 votes, 2 write-ins

Board of health

Christopher Edwards, 277 votes, 1 write-in

Board of health

Candace A. Nichols, 251 votes, 2 write-ins

Constable

Scott A. Ellis, 293 votes, 1 write-in

Library trustees

Julie L. Lively, 267 votes, 53 write-ins

Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank representative

Steve C. Ewing, 299 votes

Park commissioner

Richard A. Kelly, 275 votes

Planning board

Michael Jon McCourt, 247 votes, 1 write-in

School committee

Louis R. Paciello, 248 votes, 1 write-in

Town collector

Melissa A. Kuehne, 284 votes

Wastewater treatment commissioner

Walter Alexander Morrison, 262 votes, 2 write-ins

Water commissioner

70 write-ins