Experience a night like no other at Lagoon Pond, light up the pond with friends and family to create a beautiful spectacle. The Lagoon Pond Association welcomes you to water or shore with whatever light you can bring — lanterns, phones, glow sticks — to show your dedication to the pond’s health. They will host this event on Saturday, May 29, at 8:45 pm. For more information visit bit.ly/3ufeUo0.