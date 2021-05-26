SHINE News: Getting ready to sign up for Medicare?

Learn about signing up for Medicare from the safety and comfort of your home or office! This online Medicare fair is for people turning 65 or becoming eligible for Medicare because of a disability. This event is supported by a grant from the federal government, and there is no cost to attend. Attend for any length of time. Learn about Medicare — and all its parts — to assist you in your initial enrollment decisions. Visit shiphelp.org to register.

There will be expert presenters on Medicare eligibility, enrollment, costs, and coverage options from the State Health Insurance Assistance Programs (SHIPs). SHIPs are government-funded to provide local, trusted, and unbiased local Medicare help to individuals in their states or territories. You can visit the Massachusetts virtual exhibits and chat with SHINE about what to consider when making your Medicare decisions. Join us from your computer or mobile device anytime between 3 and 7 pm.

Here is an outline for the event presentations.

3 – 3:20: Welcome and Introduction to the Role of the State Health Insurance Assistance Programs (SHIPs). Presented by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Community Living, Office of Healthcare Information and Counseling, and the SHIP National Technical Assistance Center

3:20 – 5:20: Medicare Eligibility, Enrollment, Costs, Coverage Options, and Coordination with Other Insurance. Presented by SHIP expert trainers who will explain who is eligible for Medicare and when, how to sign up for Medicare, and what to do if you are still working when you are eligible for Medicare. They will also discuss Medicare costs, especially the importance of avoiding late enrollment penalties. You will learn how to navigate your Medicare coverage options and understand how Medicare works with other insurances, such as employer insurance, Medigap supplemental insurance, and retiree insurance.

5:20 – 5:40: Break (a good time to chat with SHIP experts in your state at their virtual exhibit)

5:40 – 7: Learn About the Federal Government’s Role in Medicare, Avoiding Medicare Fraud, and Medicare Assistance Programs. Presented by representatives from the Social Security Administration, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Senior Medicare Patrol, and the National Council on Aging.

Visit shiphelp.org to register or to find the State Health Insurance Assistance Program in your state or territory. If you have Medicare questions, you can contact SHINE any time at 508-375-6762. If you have questions about the Welcome to Medicare Virtual Fair, email info@shiphelp.org.