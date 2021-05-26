Tisbury Council on Aging — June 2021

Tisbury Council on Aging is keeping in touch with seniors, and hopes to start offering more programs as the weather gets warmer.

We encourage all to get vaccinated. Vaccination appointments can be made on Martha’s Vineyard Hospital’s website. If you are homebound, or need a ride to get your vaccination, call your senior center for information.

Events at Tisbury Senior Center:

June 10, legal clinic by appointment with Arthur Bergeron from Mirick O’Connell. Call to schedule, or watch MVTV for his presentations on Elder Law.

June 1 and 15, from 10 am to noon, food distribution will be held. Frozen soups and prepared meals from Island Grown Initiative are available on Tuesdays.

June 1, Blood Pressure and Wellness Clinics begin again. Call for an appointment.

Beginning June 1, Fitness and Balance Exercise Program returns. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 am. Space limited, call to register.

June 18, the TCOA will be closed in observance of Juneteenth on June 19.

Call us at 508-696-4205 for help with the following:

To connect with the SHINE counselor for a phone appointment to help answer questions about secondary insurances to Medicare.

Fuel assistance applications.

Applying for a bus pass.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer!

The Home Modification Program is being offered to seniors 65-plus who need housing modifications such as: traction/nonskid strips, grab bars, handrails for stairwells, smoke/carbon monoxide detectors, etc. Call us for information, or get in contact with Cindy Trish of Healthy Aging MV by calling her office at 508-693-7900, ext. 455, or her cell at 508-954-0357.

Audrey, our elder companion, still helps with shopping and errands. Audrey continues to keep in touch with her clients even though she can’t come into the home.

Give us a call if you need anything, and stay safe!