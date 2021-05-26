Voter education for the Tisbury School building project

The Tisbury School Building Committee is hosting one-hour presentations about the renovation and addition schematic plan to encourage dialogue and questions before the School special town meeting on June 13 and voting on the town ballot on June 17 and 22.

What is the Tisbury School building project?

The project is a renovation and addition of the existing K-eighth grade Tisbury School building at 40 West William St., to meet the education program and serve the students and the Tisbury community. In response to community input, the project will preserve, renovate, and add to the landmark 1929 building in the town center.

The Tisbury select board, Tisbury School committee, and Tisbury finance committee agree on the proposed schematic design.

Learn more at tisbury-school-project.com.