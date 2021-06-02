Let’s hear it for the bands

1 of 8

The Times reached out to some local musicians to get an idea of when we can see them next, playing live for Island audiences. Their responses are music to our ears.

“We’re obviously completely stoked to get back onstage,” says Maria Stukey from the Dukes of Circuit Ave. “It’s been the longest any of us have gone without playing music for a live crowd, and we’re itching to get back. Music isn’t just a job or career for us, it’s our passion, our big love. So the return of live music is a twofold blessing — financially, of course, and a return to our purpose.”

The Dukes Duo plays June 4 at Nomans from 4 to 7 pm, and then the Dukes of Circuit Ave. play at the Ritz from 10 pm to 12:30 am that same day. On June 11, the Dukes Duo plays at Nomans from 4 to 7 pm. On Thursday, June 17, the Dukes of Circuit Ave. play Music in the Square at the Eisenhauer Gallery from 6 to 8 pm. The Dukes Duo plays at Nomans on Friday, June 18, from 4 to 7 pm. The full band does another Music in the Square session from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, June 24. On Friday, June 25, the Dukes Duo plays at Nomans from 4 to 7 pm. The Dukes of Circuit Ave. play at the Ritz from 10 pm to 12:30 am on Friday, June 25.

For the Mike Benjamin fans out there, he’s got a very full summer schedule. Catch Mike Benjamin and the Trio Grande at Port Hunter on Friday, June 11, at 10 pm. They play the Ritz on Friday, June 18, at 10 pm, and Mike plays solo at Nomans on Monday, July 5, from 4 to 7 pm. The band plays at Music in the Square at the Eisenhauer Gallery on Thursday, July 8, from 6 to 8 pm. On Friday, July 9, they play at the Port Hunter at 10 pm. Mike goes it alone from 4 to 7 pm on Monday, July 12, at Nomans. The band plays at the Campground in Oak Bluffs on Thursday, July 15, from 6 to 8 pm. There’s a whole lot more, and we’ll let you know where and when coming up in our events listings.

Missis Biskis will play on the back patio at the Chilmark library on Wednesday, June 16, from 6 to 7 pm; then on Sunday, June 27, at the Bandstand in Oak Bluffs from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. “We also plan to start Thursday nights at the Cliffs in Aquinnah, where we play up near the shops,” Ellen Biskis said in an email. “Our friend Theresa Manning runs Cliffhangers takeout. She makes a special menu on Thursday nights, and we play in the new patio area near the picnic tables. That will be a 6:30 start, I think — and always weather permitting! It can get windy up there.”

Rose Guerin continues Rosie’s Ritzy Revue on Saturdays at 7 pm at the Ritz. She’ll be playing her usual hard-driving schedule around the Island as well, and we’ll know more after she firms up her schedule. But Rose says, “I can’t wait to hear music in the air!”

Like some of our other Island musicmakers, Jeremy Berlin plays in a duo and also in a band you may recognize, Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish. He will play three jazz concerts at the Chilmark library with Eric Johnson, the first one slated for Wednesday, June 30.

“Thanks for reaching out,” Jeremy wrote. “It’s been unsettling going from 0 to 60 so fast, changing assumptions and expectations and figuring out what is wishful thinking versus reality as far as what commitments people will make. For me, I’ve made the sudden about-face from figuring on only outside gigs to the reality that I will be playing live inside. I’m excited and nervous. Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish will likely start our traditional Wednesday evenings at the Ritz in a couple of weeks; we also plan to play every Friday evening at Featherstone, starting June 25. That same night we will decamp to the Port Hunter, where the late start allows us to do double duty.”

Sean McMahon plays solo, with his wife Katie Ann McMahon, and with the Brothers McMahon, as well as serving as the pastor of the Community Baptist Church of Gay Head in Aquinnah. That’s a full plate. Coming up in June, the Brothers McMahon continue their Holy Rock & Roll Revival Sunday nights at the Ritz at around 7:30. On Friday, June 4, Sean and Katie Ann play at Narragansett House from 5 to 7:30 pm. Saturday, June 5, the Brothers McMahon play at the Port Hunter at 10 pm. On Friday, June 11, Sean and Katie Ann play again at Narragansett House from 5 to 7:30 pm. Sean plays the late show at the Ritz on Saturday, June 19, at 10 pm. Sean and Katie Ann play at Narragansett House on Friday, June 25, from 5 to 7:30 pm.

Sean adds that he’ll be preaching at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs on Sunday, June 27, at 9:30 am.

The Phil daRosa Project, led by guess who, plays Saturday, June 26, at the Ritz. They also take the stage at the Island’s favorite dive bar again on July 16 and 30, and August 20. The band plays at the Port Hunter on Friday, July 2, and again in mid-September. Phil says he doesn’t have the full schedule etched in stone yet.

“And yeah,” he adds, “I can’t wait to play some music again in public with my amazing circle of music-making accomplices. This should be a fun season!”