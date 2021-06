To the Editor:

Tisbury needs an active, progressive select board member who votes with the interests of its citizens in mind. Roy Cutrer is such a person. He is pro–affordable housing and he is pro-environment. Moreover, he is a man who follows up on his commitments, and won’t be a part-time member of the select board. I urge all voting residents to cast their vote for the progressive in this race, Roy Cutrer.

Stephen Power

Tisbury