Heard on Main Street: Why do you press harder on a remote-control when you know the battery is dead?

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum began summer rates and hours last weekend. The hours are Tuesday 10 am to 8 pm, Wednesday through Sunday 10 am to 5 pm. Wednesdays are special: pay what you can afford, at least for now. For year-round Islanders, cost remains $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $5 for children. Check the website at mvmuseum.org for summer rates and programs.

Many of you know how difficult it is to find child care on our Island. Joanne Lambert worked as a care provider in Oak Bluffs for 25 years. Now she brings that experience to the M.V. Family Center on Greenwood Avenue. Part of her job is to build a network of support for existing programs and mentoring potential providers through the licensing process. More people are needed. An information session about the process and the support available will be via ZOOM on June 9 at 6:30 pm. Anyone interested in family child care is welcome. If you want more information, email JLambert@mvcommunityservices.org or call Joanne at 608-560-7640.

I find it unnerving that we have been having such lovely warm weather. I always thought we never got spring, but this year it comes with lots of sunshine and beautiful blossoms and smiling faces as well.

Yesterday marked the opening of the Tisbury Senior Center, by invitation. More on this when I learn more. Or you can call for yourself at 508-696-4205. The center is open but limited to 25 at one time. You must be vaccinated and wear a mask, and social distance to 6 feet. You must also sign in. You can be out on the deck if weather permits.

The Louisa Gould Gallery invites you to “Kick Off Summer” with new works by eight gallery artists, with lots of wonderful water views. There are more than 50 paintings, ranging from realism to abstraction, you can see online or at the gallery. You can also see the spring works as well as the “Flow and Form” exhibit. The gallery is open daily from 11 am to 5 pm, and for a private viewing in person or via FaceTime. Call 508 693.7373 for more information.

Someone in Edgartown managed to get their car onto the wooden guardrail between Beach Road and the bike path. Even with that ramp we had no such issue. Of course, it is just the start of the summer season.

I hated that ramp. I wonder if Five Corners is better now or worse.

It actually took me 35 minutes one morning last week on the Edgartown Road to get there. I don’t remember traffic like that except for the Fourth of July parade. The summer folks are here in droves. I miss them and we need them, but I do miss the quiet Island.

The Garden Club of Martha’s Vineyard happily says that the glorious Blooming Art Show will return in June, with a few COVID twists. The show is Friday, June 18, through Sunday, June 20, at the Old Mill in West Tisbury, exhibiting the work of 34 Vineyard artists. Each work of art is paired with a floral design inspired by that work and created by Garden Club members. There is an admission fee of $10 and a limit of 10 visitors at a time, with masks and social distancing required.

Big bunches of birthday balloons go out today to Myra Stark, Fred LaPiana, and Josh Kochin. On Tuesday wish the best to my daughter Laurel Mayhew and to Brian Flanders, as well as James Gould-Lamont.

Heard on Main Street: I’ve learned so much from my mistakes, I’m thinking of making a few more.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.