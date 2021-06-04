MVC approves Mansion House parking plan

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission approved another modification review for the Mansion House to repurpose two lots on Cromwell Lane in Vineyard Haven for parking.

The project will use 10 and 12 Cromwell Lane, as well as 9 and 25 Main St., as Mansion House parking. The Cromwell Lane properties were formerly a mixed-use retail building and a single-family home that were recently demolished and used as a leaching field for the hotel. The leaching field was made necessary after the Town of Tisbury discovered the hotel had been illegally pumping as much as 25,000 gallons of groundwater per day into the wastewater treatment plant.

In total, the property will consist of 27 parking spaces. Parking spaces will only be allowed for Mansion House guests.

The commission decided the project did not require a public hearing, but added conditions that the Mansion House must create a road association with abutters to improve and maintain the roadway and submit a landscape plan to LUPC for review and approval. The plan will consider screening for abutting properties — shade trees, lighting, signage, and pedestal ready electric charging stations.

Commissioner Josh Goldstein recused himself from the discussion and represented the Mansion House as co-owner along with attorney Geoghan Coogan.

The commission swiftly closed out a public hearing and then approved a Development of Regional Impact (DRI) to relocate the AmeriGas business.

The relocation moves AmeriGas, including its two 30,000 gallon propane tanks across the road from 7 North Line Road to 6 North Line Road at the Airport Business Park.

There will be no increase in the number of service vehicles and no other equipment will be moved at 7 North Road.

The commission approved a modification review for Island Energy to relocate offices and service operations from Evelyn Way in Tisbury to the former AmeriGas building at 7 North Line Road at the Airport Business Park. Island Energy will keep one storage tank in Tisbury, but the remainder of the property will be rented to Bartlett Tree.