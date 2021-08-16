Schroeder wins hot and humid Chilmark Road Race

1 of 2

Middle Road was crowded with runners on Saturday for the hot and humid Chilmark Road Race.

Michael Schroeder snagged 1st place. The former Vineyard track standout and Davidson College graduate led the field of 1,186 runners and clocked in with a 16:25.9 finish time. Schroeder has won numerous road races on the Vineyard.

Sarah Tully of Chilmark came in 1st for the women’s division and 16th overall with a 18:36 finish time.

Temperatures hit in the 80s and humidity was high, but the hundreds of runners finished out the race.

Current Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School runner Zach Utz came in 6th with a 17:25.8 run time. Utz was followed close behind by former MVRHS track athlete Peter Burke, 8th, who got a 17:44.8 time. Wren Christy, 41st, and sister Eloise Christy, 241st, both MVRHS track stars finished 20:38.1 and 25:50.9 respectively.

Ben Bosworth, who placed 3rd, won the 2017 Chilmark Road Race and has won multiple Vineyard road races, including the Murdick’s five mile Run the Chop Challenge (Fourth of July) and the Oak Bluffs Memorial Day 5k.

Another MVRHS track member in the road race included Johnathan Norton, 20th at 19:12.8.

Runners were both young and old with 8-year-old A Sheehy, 1st in the female 1-8 division at 34:26.5; 7-year-old W. Grady of Edgartown, 1st in the male 1-8 category at 26:29.0; 91-year-old Susan Wilson finished first in the female 90-99 category at 57:42.7; and 93-year-old Alan Nevas was the only runner in the male 90-99 category, finishing at 1:08:37.6.

And this author —Times assistant managing editor Brian Dowd — placed 525th overall, finishing with an honorable 31:20.5. He certainly earned his T-shirt.