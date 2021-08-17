Gertrude Mertens Goff (“Trudy”) died peacefully at her home in Edgartown on August 8, 2021.

Trudy was born to Robert and Gertrude Mertens on July 18, 1928. She grew up in Locust, N.J., with her two younger sisters, Ellen Brown and Jennifer Brock, and hordes of cousins. Her life was full of Huber volleyball, trying to ride farm animals, charades, Christmases with Grossmummy, and “never-ending” bike rides in Vermont. She attended Rumson Country Day School, Ethel Walker’s School, Bradford Junior College, and Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School. Trudy loved everything about school except math, science, English, and history. She got very high marks in sports, friends, and fun.

Trudy married Allston Stone Goff Jr. on June 21, 1952, and they had four children in the following six years. After short stays in Vermont and Grenoble, France, the family settled in Houston, Texas, where Skip taught at St. John’s School. Summers were spent on Martha’s Vineyard with the Brock cousins, followed by a trip to Woodstock, Vt., with Mum and Big Bobby Mertens. In 1972, after Skip’s death, Trudy moved to Edgartown year-round.

Trudy worked hard as a committed volunteer at Texas Children’s Hospital and Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. She was often seen striding around town, working in the garden, or relaxing with a needlepoint. Her children and grandchildren gave her her greatest joy, and were unquestionably her greatest commitment. She loved them all enormously, generously, unconditionally, and tirelessly.

She will be truly missed by her children, Jennifer Goodspeed (Cumberland Foreside, Maine), Catherine Fitch (Dover), Lisa Pajolek (Osterville), and Robert Goff (Edgartown). She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Trudy’s life will be held at St. Andrew’s upon Father Chip’s return in December.