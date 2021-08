Wind down the summer by relaxing in the shade and listening to a nature-themed story read by a Polly Hill Arboretum volunteer. The book is geared for ages 3 to 8, but all are welcome. A walk or other activity related to the story will follow, and families that bring a picnic can also enjoy lunch in the grove. To register for this storytime held on Tuesday, August 24, from 10:30 to 11:30 am, visit bit.ly/Family-Book-Series, or call 508-693-9426.