Maker of Little Things

By Zachary Wiesner

Maker of little things.

Happy with little things.

Small faces,

Pinched out of paper.

Found stones in

Linear arrangement.

Shells with barnacles

That mimic a city.

String figures

Practiced at night.

Never discussed,

Never famous.

Only a glance,

A shared smile,

Now and again.

Zachary Wiesner lives in West Tisbury.

