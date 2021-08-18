Reversal of fortune

The sailing last week was just as good as the week before was bad. Despite rather insipid forecasts for both Thursday and Sunday, both days brought surprising breezes in the 10- to 13-knot range. Thirteen boats took advantage of the refreshing Thursday evening trip around the harbor after a very sultry day. The windward legs were almost directly into the south-southwest wind, resulting in a somewhat longer race than usual. Even the fastest boat, Silhouette, took almost 50 minutes to complete the triangle. In third place was Artful Dodger, a Tartan 3500 that Mike Powers faithfully sails all the way over from Falmouth to compete in the Holmes Hole races. Second place was won by Susan Waldrop, sailing a VHYC Sonar. Angelina, an Alerion 28 owned by John Stout, came in first on corrected time. Just two Herreshoffs came out: Stuart Halpert’s Providence bested Phil Hale’s Whirlwind.

Probably because of the discouraging forecast, just 10 boats showed up for the 1 pm race on Sunday. But you can’t win if you don’t play, as was proven by the delightful afternoon of sunny skies and a nice north-northwest of 10 to 13 knots. The flooding tide along East Chop helped speed things along on that leg of the double triangle around the harbor. Escape, a J100 owned by Tom and Laurie Wech, the fastest boat of the day with the highest handicap, crossed first, but was last on corrected time. Julia Lee, Woody Bowman’s Catboat, last over the line but with the greatest handicap advantage, won the cup. Tyche, the only Vineyard Haven 15 in the fleet, sailed by Bo Van Riper, took second, and Angelina was third. Five Herreshoffs raced on Sunday, and Charlie Felder’s Bazinga was first, followed by Tom Hale sailing Leap of Faith, just ahead of his brother Phil’s Whirlwind in third.

Only a few weeks are left in the official season. Holmes Hole races are held on Thursdays and Sundays. All are welcome. Please consult holmeshole.org for details. Registration is also open for the Moffett Race on Sept. 11, and any monohull of 18 feet or longer qualifies to race.