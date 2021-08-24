Staffing issues hit Edgartown beaches

Like many businesses on Martha’s Vineyard, the Edgartown parks department is facing staffing issues.

On Monday, the parks department posted on Facebook that several schedule and facility changes were being made as a result of a staffing shortage.

South Beach will have lifeguards on duty until 5 pm on Wednesday, August 25. Starting August 26, all lifeguards will be stationed at the Bend in the Road Beach. Park Patrol will be at South Beach until Labor Day. The Bend in the Road Beach will be guarded until the end of the season, Labor Day.

The bathroom facilities at South Beach will be removed on Sept. 7. Trash receptacles will be available at South Beach on a limited basis.

“Please be aware of beach conditions at South Beach and use extreme caution. The beach has experienced high surf conditions, severe erosion, and rip currents this summer,” the post reads.