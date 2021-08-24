Time for another roundabout

To the Editor:

While I was on the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, I asked several times for our traffic planner to do a study on another roundabout at the intersection of Barnes Road and the West Tisbury Road. I never was given a report, and do not know if one was done. All I was told is there is state land in that area.

Well, the time has come to get started on another roundabout, as the last one works 100 percent better than what we had, and even the naysayers will admit the world did not end and the roundabout works.

I bring this up as last Sunday, we had almost complete gridlock at the airport exit because the traffic on the Edgartown–West Tisbury Road waiting to take a left onto Barnes was backed up all the way to the airport entrance, and no one was moving. The traffic at the airport road was backed up from the Edgartown–West Tisbury Road all the way back to the terminal.

There needs to be a right-hand turn out of the airport, which would help some. Or they need to have an exit from the airport parking lot onto Barnes Road as well.

But without the airport traffic, a roundabout is still needed at the intersection of Barnes and Edgartown–West Tisbury Road. I know these plans take years, but the time to start is now. And if these are state roads, then we need to start a discussion with the state to make this happen.

James Joyce

Edgartown