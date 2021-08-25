Valeri Rosa Leaf

Andri Leaf and John S. Leaf of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Valeri Rosa Leaf, on August 17, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Valeri weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Isaiah Emmanuel Brito

Jennifer Lehman and Alberto Brito of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Isaiah Emmanuel Brito, on August 18, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Isaiah weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces.

Anthony Arthur Dagani

Cristiane Correa and Nathan Dagani of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Anthony Arthur Dagani, on August 20, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Anthony weighed 8 pounds, 9.4 ounces.

Joaquin Francisco Aquino Rodrigues

Andora Aquino Rodrigues and Romauro Fabem Rodrigues of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Joaquin Francisco Aquino Rodrigues, on August 21, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Joaquin weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.