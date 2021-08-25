Engagement: Yuen – Pisano

Richard and Leigh Ann Yuen of Oak Bluffs are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Anna Rebecca Yuen of Oak Bluffs, to Lucas Jacklin Pisano of Vineyard Haven, son of Judy Belushi Pisano and Victor Pisano of Vineyard Haven and Savannah, Ga.

Annie and Luke each grew up on the Vineyard, but didn’t meet until they both returned to the Island in 2015, following college. Luke proposed in September 2020 on a cliff overlooking Vineyard Sound. The couple is planning an outdoor wedding in Chilmark on Oct. 16, 2021, with their close friend, Connor Johnson, officiating.

Annie is a graduate of Ithaca College (BA), works as a freelance media planner in advertising, and is owner/creator of Olive & Orange watercolor illustrations on Etsy. Luke is a graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design (BFA) and University of Oregon (MA), and is the founder of Vertebrae, a social media management company. The couple will return to their home in Portland, Oreg., following their honeymoon.