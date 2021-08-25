Plymouth and Brockton buses doing ‘quite well’

At Tuesday’s Steamship Authority meeting, board chair Kathryn Wilson asked general manager Robert Davis how the new Plymouth and Brockton bus service was working out.

Davis deferred to the SSA’s director of shoreside operations, Alison Fletcher.

“It’s actually been working out pretty well,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher said Plymouth and Brockton did a good job regulating service during Henri to ensure passengers weren’t dropped off when the boats weren’t running.

“They’ve been doing quite well,” Fletcher said. “They’ve been having quite a few customers on their buses. It’s been a good thing.”

“Great,” Wilson said.

Plymouth and Brockton reached a licensing agreement with the SSA in July. The company provides daily service from Woods Hole to Boston’s Logan Airport and T.F. Green in Warwick, R.I.

Plymouth and Brockton joined Peter Pan in providing bus service to and from Woods Hole.

John Cogliano, the company’s president, previously had a hard time getting the SSA to schedule him for discussion on providing bus service. That changed when The Times began inquiring about the delay in putting the competing bus service on the agenda for consideration by the authority’s board.