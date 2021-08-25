Real Estate Transactions: August 16 – 20, 2021

Chilmark

August 16, Frank M. Binder and Kerry M. Binder sold 40 Blueberry Ridge Lane to Warren K. Zola and Amy Aulwes for $1,437,500.

August 17, John L. Crane and Diane E. Crane sold 0 Stonewall Beach Lot to Richard H. Brudnick for $110,000.

August 19, Lowrey Rhoads Brown, Howland Houghton Brown, Virginia Houghton Foxworth, Elise Edwards Foxworth, L. Peter Temple, the Estate to Esther H Cidis and the Estate of Esther H Foxworth sold 239 State Road to 239 State Road LLC for $2,375,000.

Edgartown

August 17, Matthew B. Wiener and Jennifer H. Wiener sold 459 Katama Road Unit A4 to Joseph R. Gianni and Mary Ann Gianni for $1,125,000.

Oak Bluffs

August 16, Thomas D. Treacy and Diane Treacy sold 22 Sea Glen Road to Kenneth D. Macdonald and Nicole K. Sanchez for $895,000.

August 20, Mary Moore Grimaldi sold 7 Elliott Ave. to Russell Grimaldi and Anne Marie Grimaldi for $670,000.

Tisbury

August 19, Linda Marshall and the Estate of John H. Marshall sold 0 MV Harbor Landing Condo Unit 40 Week 20 to Patrick H. Petrarca and Catherine A. Petrarca for $1,500.

August 20, Laurie Sonoda Dillon sold 0 MV Harbor Landing Condo Unit 61 Week 4 to Lionel G Romain for $300.

West Tisbury

August 19, Alexander R. M. Boyle, trustee of Alexander R. M. Boyle Qualified Personal Residence Trust, and Elizabeth B. Boyle, trustee of Elizabeth B. Boyle Qualified Personal Residence Trust, sold 97 Longview Road to Marc J. Fleischmann and Shelly Einbinder-Fleischmann for $3,200,000.