Join Tweed Roosevelt, the great-grandson of President Theodore Roosevelt, in a captivating talk entitled “TR’s Fascinating Relatives — Saints and Sinners.” To learn more about the extraordinary lives of these family members on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 4 pm, contact the West Tisbury library to sign up and reserve a seat: wt_mail@clamsnet.org, 508-693-3366. Space is limited to 20 people for social distancing, and masks are required.