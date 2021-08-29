Road closed for accident reconstruction

Chilmark Police announced on their Facebook page that South Road will be closed from Stonewood Lane to Quenames Road for accident reconstruction. The police anticipate the road will be closed from 8 to 11 am Sunday.
