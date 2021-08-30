Dunmere by the Sea joins the trail

The African American Heritage Trail of Martha’s Vineyard announced that the historic Oak Bluffs building Dunmere by the Sea will be joining the trail as site 34. Originally set on Circuit Avenue, the building took root in Pennacook Avenue in the early 1900s.

Under the ownership of Joseph A. McBride and Calvin B. McBride from 1957 to 1965, Dunmere “provided accommodation, solace and beach access to African American visitors.” It was also featured as a “place of refuge” in Ebony Magazine. African Americans were assured Dunmere was a safe place for them when it was included in the 1964 edition of the Green Book, a travel guide about locations that were safe for African Americans.

“The Green Book was used by our grandparents to travel safely,” said Kahina Van Dyke, current owner of Dunmere, in a press release.