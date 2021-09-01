Cribbage Club results

​​The Vineyard Cribbage Club met at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on August 23 at 6 pm and the results of 17 players were Ron Ferreira in first place with a 12/6 plus 76 card; in second place was Roy Scheffer with a 11/5 plus 82 card; Patricia Bergeron came in third with a 10/5 plus 36 card, and Mary Alice Russell was fourth with a 10/4 plus 90 card.

We had only one 24-point hand, which was awarded to Suzanne Cioffi, and Ed Montesion was dealt a 28-point hand.

If you play cribbage, please come and check us out. Come play a couple of weeks as a guest and see if you want to join us full-time. If you love cribbage, you’ll have a lot of fun.